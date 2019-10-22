Tariceanu: Document agreed with PNL states justice reforms to be carried out only in Parliament



The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has agreed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) that reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, not through emergency ordinances, ALDE Chair, Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said in Parliament on Tuesday. "I believe that the Special Section, given that it worked, as such, subordinated to the DNA the National Anticorruption Directorate], works better now under the authority of the Superior Council of Magistrates, which is the guarantor of the independence of justice. This Section must be independent, as well, and should no longer be used as a means of blackmail and pressure on the magistrates. Hence, we have also solved this issue in the document that we will sign, it is written in black and white that the reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, and not through emergency ordinances," said Tariceanu at the end of the discussions held by the ALDE delegation with the Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, when asked about the special section for the investigation of magistrates. Regarding the areas in which the new government should use emergency ordinances, Tariceanu said: "There are many areas, with my experience as prime minister, I have always advised those who rush, by saying that we should ban emergency orders and be more restrained". "Of course, emergency ordinances must be limited in number and given in truly emergency situations. They should not be abused, but I think there are some areas where this will be needed. The very next day after the vote in Parliament an emergency ordinance will have to be passed on the Law on the organization of the Government, to give you the simplest example," the ALDE leader further said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) Tariceanu: Document agreed with PNL states justice reforms to be carried out only in Parliament.The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has agreed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) that reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, not through emergency ordinances, ALDE Chair, Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said in Parliament on Tuesday. "I believe that the Special Section, given that it worked, as such, subordinated to the DNA the National Anticorruption Directorate], works better now under the authority of the Superior Council of Magistrates, which is the guarantor of the independence of justice. This Section must be independent, as well, and should no longer be used as a means of blackmail and pressure on the magistrates. Hence, we have also solved this issue in the document that we will sign, it is written in black and white that the reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, and not through emergency ordinances," said Tariceanu at the end of the discussions held by the ALDE delegation with the Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, when asked about the special section for the investigation of magistrates. Regarding the areas in which the new government should use emergency ordinances, Tariceanu said: "There are many areas, with my experience as prime minister, I have always advised those who rush, by saying that we should ban emergency orders and be more restrained". "Of course, emergency ordinances must be limited in number and given in truly emergency situations. They should not be abused, but I think there are some areas where this will be needed. The very next day after the vote in Parliament an emergency ordinance will have to be passed on the Law on the organization of the Government, to give you the simplest example," the ALDE leader further said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Gastro Center Clinic in Craiova, Biostandard Lab Network Private medical services network Regina Maria has acquired gastroenterology clinic Gastro Center in Craiova and the Biostandard laboratory network with units in counties Bihor and Maramures.



KeysFin: Romanian Agriculture Sector To Grow 5% in 2019, to RON45M The total turnover of businesses in the Romanian agriculture sector is seen reaching RON45 million by the end of this year, 5% higher than in 2018, according to estimates by KeysFin.



Romanian Private Lending Grows 0.8% on Month in September Private lending in Romania grew 0.8% (+0.7% in real terms) in September compared with August, to RON266.776 billion, central bank data showed Wednesday.



Ciolos: We support all objectives mentioned by USR partners in draft agreement with PM designate The chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, is happy that the partners in the Save Romania Union (USR) have found the way to support the investiture of the government, mentioning that the formation he leads supports all the objectives mentioned in the draft (...)



GfK: Romanians Spend EUR5,881 per Person in 2019; Europeans Spend EUR14,739 Romanians have an average EUR5,881 per person available for spending and saving in 2019, around 60% less half compared with per capital purchasing power at European level, which averages EUR14,739, according to GfK Purchasing Power Europe report released (...)



Romania's Real Estate Market at Its Best After Financial Crisis Romania’s real estate market is living its best moment after the financial crisis, as bank interests are low and yields of office space projects, malls or even hotels are more attractive to investors than those in Central Europe.



Paint Maker Policolor: Highest Growth Comes From Office Building Construction and School, Hospital, Kindergarten Refurbishment A Romanian uses 12.8 kilograms of paint in construction on average, close to the EU average of 13 kilograms, data from market research company Interbiz supplied by paint and coatings manufacturer Policolor show.

