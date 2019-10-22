Tariceanu: Document agreed with PNL states justice reforms to be carried out only in Parliament
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has agreed with the National Liberal Party (PNL) that reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, not through emergency ordinances, ALDE Chair, Senator Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said in Parliament on Tuesday.
"I believe that the Special Section, given that it worked, as such, subordinated to the DNA the National Anticorruption Directorate], works better now under the authority of the Superior Council of Magistrates, which is the guarantor of the independence of justice. This Section must be independent, as well, and should no longer be used as a means of blackmail and pressure on the magistrates. Hence, we have also solved this issue in the document that we will sign, it is written in black and white that the reforms or changes in justice will be carried out only through debate in Parliament, and not through emergency ordinances," said Tariceanu at the end of the discussions held by the ALDE delegation with the Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, when asked about the special section for the investigation of magistrates.
Regarding the areas in which the new government should use emergency ordinances, Tariceanu said: "There are many areas, with my experience as prime minister, I have always advised those who rush, by saying that we should ban emergency orders and be more restrained".
"Of course, emergency ordinances must be limited in number and given in truly emergency situations. They should not be abused, but I think there are some areas where this will be needed. The very next day after the vote in Parliament an emergency ordinance will have to be passed on the Law on the organization of the Government, to give you the simplest example," the ALDE leader further said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
