European Commission recommends lifting CVM monitoring on Bulgaria



The European Commission recommends lifting the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) monitoring on Bulgaria, in its report on the progress of Romanian and Bulgarian justice reform due to be issued on Tuesday, officials sources who have seen the draft document have told HotNews.ro. European Commission recommends lifting CVM monitoring on Bulgaria.The European Commission recommends lifting the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) monitoring on Bulgaria, in its report on the progress of Romanian and Bulgarian justice reform due to be issued on Tuesday, officials sources who have seen the draft document have told HotNews.ro. [Read the article in HotNews]