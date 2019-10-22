Romania wins 5th medal at 2019 Military World Games



Romania has added the 5th medal to its tally at the 7th International Military Sports Council World Military Games in Wuhan, China, thanks to wrestler Suzana Seicariu and orienteer Ionut Zinca. Seicariu won the silver in the woman's 53 kg class as she lost to North Korea's Yon Jo Hwa in the final, after defeating Russian Milana Dadasheva and Mongolia's Bolorerdene Batorshikh, according to the CSA Steaua sports club's website. Zinca took the bronze in men's orienteering, individual long distance race, finishing behind Russian Dmitry Tsvetkov and French Frederic Tranchand. Romania's Paul Marius Brabiescu Calinescu finished 71st, Paul Constantin Pricop 79th, Ovidiu Mugurel Mutiu 110th, and Alexandru Catalin Fozokos 125th. Istvan Ferenc Sebestyen and Felician Bele dropped out. In the seventh edition of the World Military Games, Romania's Ana-Maria Popescu won the silver medal in the women's individual epee ; Andreea Chitu won silver in the women's judo 57 kg class, and Andrei Dukov won the silver medal in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling. The Romanian Army has lined up 80 athletes for the 2019 Military World Games. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)