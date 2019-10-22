UPB researchers win platinum, gold medals at International Warsaw Invention Show 2019
Researchers with the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB) won one platinum medal, ten gold medals and several diplomas of excellence at the 13th edition of the International Warsaw Invention Show (IWIS) 2019, which took place in Poland between 14 and 16 October.
According to a release of the UPB sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the higher education institution participated with 13 inventions, ranking 4th in terms of the distinctions won, this performance being all the more remarkable as over 400 inventions of researchers from 40 countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, North America participated in the start of this vast international competition.
"The International Inventors’ Day, which unfolded at the same time with the IWIS 2019, was aimed at raising the population’s awareness regarding the role of inventors in our daily lives and celebrate the contribution brought by inventors to the development of science, technology and societies around the world. The results obtained at this salon of inventions by the researchers of the University Politehnica of Bucharest also consolidate the position of the Romanian inventions on the world map of the performance in-depth scientific research," coordinator of the UPB team PhD Prof. Augustin Semenescu stated.
Innovative solutions were presented in the exhibition within the research institutions, technological universities, as well as innovative enterprises and individual inventors.
The inventors who decided to participate in the exhibition presented their work in 12 categories, from ecology to environmental protection, engineering, constructions, electronics, textile and chemical industry up to innovative medical solutions.
The 13th International Warsaw Invention Show 2019, organised by the Association of Polish Inventors and Rationalizers took place under the Honorary Patronage of President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, the Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Academy of Engineering in Poland. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
