 
Romaniapress.com

October 22, 2019

CVM Report. European Commission says Romania backtracked from progress in judicial reform, events in first months of 2019 "of great concern"
Oct 22, 2019

CVM Report. European Commission says Romania backtracked from progress in judicial reform, events in first months of 2019 "of great concern".
The European Commission is calling on the EU Council and the European Parliament to maintain a Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) monitoring Romanian justice reform, in its latest CVM report issued on Tuesday. The report warns of backtracking from the progress made in previous years and set out in the report a year ago. And is says the evolution of the situation in the first part of this year was "of great concern".

[Read the article in HotNews]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Regina Maria Acquires Gastro Center Clinic in Craiova, Biostandard Lab Network Private medical services network Regina Maria has acquired gastroenterology clinic Gastro Center in Craiova and the Biostandard laboratory network with units in counties Bihor and Maramures.

KeysFin: Romanian Agriculture Sector To Grow 5% in 2019, to RON45M The total turnover of businesses in the Romanian agriculture sector is seen reaching RON45 million by the end of this year, 5% higher than in 2018, according to estimates by KeysFin.

Romanian Private Lending Grows 0.8% on Month in September Private lending in Romania grew 0.8% (+0.7% in real terms) in September compared with August, to RON266.776 billion, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Ciolos: We support all objectives mentioned by USR partners in draft agreement with PM designate The chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, is happy that the partners in the Save Romania Union (USR) have found the way to support the investiture of the government, mentioning that the formation he leads supports all the objectives mentioned in the draft (...)

GfK: Romanians Spend EUR5,881 per Person in 2019; Europeans Spend EUR14,739 Romanians have an average EUR5,881 per person available for spending and saving in 2019, around 60% less half compared with per capital purchasing power at European level, which averages EUR14,739, according to GfK Purchasing Power Europe report released (...)

Romania's Real Estate Market at Its Best After Financial Crisis Romania’s real estate market is living its best moment after the financial crisis, as bank interests are low and yields of office space projects, malls or even hotels are more attractive to investors than those in Central Europe.

Paint Maker Policolor: Highest Growth Comes From Office Building Construction and School, Hospital, Kindergarten Refurbishment A Romanian uses 12.8 kilograms of paint in construction on average, close to the EU average of 13 kilograms, data from market research company Interbiz supplied by paint and coatings manufacturer Policolor show.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |