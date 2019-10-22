CVM Report. European Commission says Romania backtracked from progress in judicial reform, events in first months of 2019 "of great concern"



The European Commission is calling on the EU Council and the European Parliament to maintain a Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) monitoring Romanian justice reform, in its latest CVM report issued on Tuesday. The report warns of backtracking from the progress made in previous years and set out in the report a year ago. And is says the evolution of the situation in the first part of this year was "of great concern".