Romania’s government debt to GDP ratio grew to 34.2% in the second quarter of 2019, from 34.1% at the end of the first quarter, being the lowest increase among EU Member States, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) Eurostat: Romania Sees Lowest Increase In Government Debt In The EU, In 2Q/2019.Romania’s government debt to GDP ratio grew to 34.2% in the second quarter of 2019, from 34.1% at the end of the first quarter, being the lowest increase among EU Member States, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]