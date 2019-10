Heidi Chocolat Opens First Pop-up Shop With Premium Chocolate, In Downtown Bucharest



Heidi Chocolat has opened its first pop-up shop in capital city Bucharest, in the vicinity of the Romanian Athenaeum, in partnership with Moritz Eis ice cream parlor.