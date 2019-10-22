PM-designate Orban says CVM recommendations should be put into practice
Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that, after a very thorough analysis of all the criticisms, the recommendations of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) should be put into practice so that Romania "can get rid of being under the CVM" as soon as possible.
"A very thorough analysis of all the criticisms, objections, requests and recommendations of the CVM report must be made. They must be corroborated with the views expressed by the Venice Commission and a plan of action must be adopted in order to put the recommendations into practice. Our standpoint is very straightforward, clear. There is even a draft decision initiated by the PNL [the National Liberal Party], in which we requested expertise from the European Commission and the Venice Commission in order to draft the amendments to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and the Justice Laws. We must take into account the views expressed within the CVM and put into practice a plan of action in order to remove all these criticisms and views regarding Justice in Romania," Orban stated.
He underscored that the PNL wishes "an independent Justice, equal for all, which observes the fundamental rights and freedoms, not subjected to any form of pressure by the political leadership and which observes all the practices, standards at European level and the provisions of article 2 of the Treaty on the rule of law."
According to Orban, the Special section for magistrates’ investigation should be disbanded.
"It should be disbanded. The PNL has a draft law. After the investiture of the Government, we will carry out a direct dialogue (...) with European partners, we will establish a calendar and an action plan which will allow Romania, in the shortest time possible, to basically get rid of being under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism. But, there is only one way, by putting into practice the recommendations included in the CVM report," the PNL leader underscored. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
