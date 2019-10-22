Designated PM Orban says serious steps forward made to secure support for Liberal government



The leader of Romania’s Liberal (PNL) party, who has been picked by the President to form a new government, said after political talks on Tuesday that he made serious steps forward to secure parliamentary support for his team. The leader of another key opposition party, USR, also said his group was ready to support a PNL government. Designated PM Orban says serious steps forward made to secure support for Liberal government.The leader of Romania’s Liberal (PNL) party, who has been picked by the President to form a new government, said after political talks on Tuesday that he made serious steps forward to secure parliamentary support for his team. The leader of another key opposition party, USR, also said his group was ready to support a PNL government. [Read the article in HotNews]