Corporate Finance House Group Buys Day Tower Office Building In Bucharest



Corporate Finance House Group, an investor with its central headquarters in Lebanon, has bought the Day Tower office building in capital Bucharest, developed by Greece’s Day Group and completed at the end of 2018. Corporate Finance House Group Buys Day Tower Office Building In Bucharest.Corporate Finance House Group, an investor with its central headquarters in Lebanon, has bought the Day Tower office building in capital Bucharest, developed by Greece’s Day Group and completed at the end of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]