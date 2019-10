Alpha Bank and Vista Bank Looking at Credit Agricole Romania



France's Credit Agricole, one of the largest banks in Europe, is trying to find a buyer for its bank in Romania. Alpha Bank and Vista Bank are looking at Credit Agricole Romania, banking market sources say, after US' J.C. Flowers, which bought Piraeus Bank and Leumi Bank, dropped out of the negotiations.