Romanian Private Lending Grows 0.8% on Month in September



Private lending in Romania grew 0.8% (+0.7% in real terms) in September compared with August, to RON266.776 billion, central bank data showed Wednesday. Romanian Private Lending Grows 0.8% on Month in September.Private lending in Romania grew 0.8% (+0.7% in real terms) in September compared with August, to RON266.776 billion, central bank data showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]