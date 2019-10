GfK: Romanians Spend EUR5,881 per Person in 2019; Europeans Spend EUR14,739



Romanians have an average EUR5,881 per person available for spending and saving in 2019, around 60% less half compared with per capital purchasing power at European level, which averages EUR14,739, according to GfK Purchasing Power Europe report released (...) GfK: Romanians Spend EUR5,881 per Person in 2019; Europeans Spend EUR14,739.Romanians have an average EUR5,881 per person available for spending and saving in 2019, around 60% less half compared with per capital purchasing power at European level, which averages EUR14,739, according to GfK Purchasing Power Europe report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]