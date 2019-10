Romania’s Real Estate Market at Its Best After Financial Crisis



Romania’s real estate market is living its best moment after the financial crisis, as bank interests are low and yields of office space projects, malls or even hotels are more attractive to investors than those in Central Europe. Romania’s Real Estate Market at Its Best After Financial Crisis.Romania’s real estate market is living its best moment after the financial crisis, as bank interests are low and yields of office space projects, malls or even hotels are more attractive to investors than those in Central Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]