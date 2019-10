Regina Maria Acquires Gastro Center Clinic in Craiova, Biostandard Lab Network



Private medical services network Regina Maria has acquired gastroenterology clinic Gastro Center in Craiova and the Biostandard laboratory network with units in counties Bihor and Maramures.