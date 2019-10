KeysFin: Romanian Agriculture Sector To Grow 5% in 2019, to RON45M



The total turnover of businesses in the Romanian agriculture sector is seen reaching RON45 million by the end of this year, 5% higher than in 2018, according to estimates by KeysFin. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]