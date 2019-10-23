PM-designate Orban: I expected Pro Romania not to endorse Gov’t’;I find it hard to understand this attitude



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he expected for Pro Romania not to endorse the new Government, but he finds it hard to understand this party’s attitude, which voted for the censure motion. "I didn’t have great expectations. On the other hand, I find it hard to understand this attitude. On the one hand, you vote for a censure motion, for the toppling of the Dancila Government and, on the other hand, you don’t participate in the investiture of a Government which shall replace the Dancila Government. It’s a contradiction in attitudes, but the occurrence of some contradictions in public attitudes is not surprising. Obviously, I confess that I expected this standpoint. This doesn’t mean that the chances of succeeding in investing the Government don’t stand. We continue the negotiations with independent MPs, with MPs in different situations. Moreover, we carry out individual discussions with MPs from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. Obviously, we don’t carry out any institutional negotiation with the PSD, we have nothing to discuss with the PSD, our goal is to remove from power the remains of this toxic Government, which does something improper everyday and which destroys the public systems, commits expenses for which there is no coverage, establishes its political clientele in offices," Orban stated after the meeting with Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta, at the Palace of Parliament. Ludovic Orban said that, from his point of view, things are very simple. "The ones who don’t vote for the National Liberal Party [PNL] Government is actually with the PSD and Dancila, and, on the one hand, they are co-responsible for illegitimately keeping in power this Government remains which does only stupidities and only things that are seriously damaging the general interest of Romania. On the other hand, the ones who don’t vote for the investiture of the Government become responsible of the inexistence of a Government that can have full authority to exercise and which can take extremely important measures for Romania - the budget revision, the preparations for winter, avoiding the non-engagement on European funds, preparing the negotiations for the future budget exercise, preparing the state budget draft law, the Residency exam and all the other fires," the PM-designate added. According to Orban, the governmental formula which he will propose is the result of talks with the partners that have been alongside the Liberals in blocking "the abuses and serious slippages of the PSD." He said that Ponta has arguments which he, personally, can understand, but which he cannot accept. When asked whether there was an agreement between the parties which voted for the censure motion to also vote for a new Government, Orban brought to mind that during negotiations for the censure motion he publicly mentioned that there were no agreements on all aspects. "There wasn't a precise agreement and a commitment of every political formation to back up a governance formula," the Liberal leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) On the one hand, you vote for a censure motion, for the toppling of the Dancila Government and, on the other hand, you don’t participate in the investiture of a Government which shall replace the Dancila Government. It’s a contradiction in attitudes, but the occurrence of some contradictions in public attitudes is not surprising. Obviously, I confess that I expected this standpoint. This doesn’t mean that the chances of succeeding in investing the Government don’t stand. We continue the negotiations with independent MPs, with MPs in different situations. Moreover, we carry out individual discussions with MPs from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. Obviously, we don’t carry out any institutional negotiation with the PSD, we have nothing to discuss with the PSD, our goal is to remove from power the remains of this toxic Government, which does something improper everyday and which destroys the public systems, commits expenses for which there is no coverage, establishes its political clientele in offices," Orban stated after the meeting with Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta, at the Palace of Parliament. Ludovic Orban said that, from his point of view, things are very simple. "The ones who don’t vote for the National Liberal Party [PNL] Government is actually with the PSD and Dancila, and, on the one hand, they are co-responsible for illegitimately keeping in power this Government remains which does only stupidities and only things that are seriously damaging the general interest of Romania. On the other hand, the ones who don’t vote for the investiture of the Government become responsible of the inexistence of a Government that can have full authority to exercise and which can take extremely important measures for Romania - the budget revision, the preparations for winter, avoiding the non-engagement on European funds, preparing the negotiations for the future budget exercise, preparing the state budget draft law, the Residency exam and all the other fires," the PM-designate added. According to Orban, the governmental formula which he will propose is the result of talks with the partners that have been alongside the Liberals in blocking "the abuses and serious slippages of the PSD." He said that Ponta has arguments which he, personally, can understand, but which he cannot accept. When asked whether there was an agreement between the parties which voted for the censure motion to also vote for a new Government, Orban brought to mind that during negotiations for the censure motion he publicly mentioned that there were no agreements on all aspects. "There wasn't a precise agreement and a commitment of every political formation to back up a governance formula," the Liberal leader said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

