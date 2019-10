​Romanian Labour ministry drafts boost to minimum salary



Romania's Labour Ministry on Wednesday published a draft decision ragarding a rise of the minimum salary by a net RON100 starting January 1, 2020. The bill also says the gross minimum salary may rise to RON2,262 next year and to RON2,620 for higher education employees. Designated PM Ludovic Orban said, however, that such a decision couldn't be made by an outgoing government. [Read the article in HotNews]