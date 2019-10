Bomb threat in downtown Bucharest, traffic halted



Employees at a bank HQ in downtown Bucharest were evacuated following a bomb threat at the institution on Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was halted in the area. Police and experts in pyrotehnics were sent at the headquarters of the Bucharest Commercial Bank (BCR) on Victoriei Avenue where the alert was received in the afternoon. [Read the article in HotNews]