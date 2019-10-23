One United Properties, Auchan Invest EUR178,000 In Refurbishing Park Near One Floreasca City Project



One United Properties, a company held by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, and French retailer Auchan, have invested EUR178,000 in refurbishing the Automatica park, located in the vicinity of the One Floreasca City real estate project, which is being built by One United Properties in the (...) One United Properties, Auchan Invest EUR178,000 In Refurbishing Park Near One Floreasca City Project.One United Properties, a company held by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, and French retailer Auchan, have invested EUR178,000 in refurbishing the Automatica park, located in the vicinity of the One Floreasca City real estate project, which is being built by One United Properties in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]