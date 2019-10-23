#PresidentialElection2019/Dancila: I am the only counter-candidate who counts for Klaus Iohannis
Outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who is also the PSD (Social Democratic Party) candidate for the presidential elections stated on Wednesday in Suceava that she is the only counter-candidate who counts for President Klaus Iohannis in the electoral battle, as she claimed "all the others are somehow subordinated to him," since they supported the censure motion.
"I am certain that my counter-candidate is Klaus Iohannis [in the second round of the elections - editor’s note] and I am the only counter-candidate who counts for him in this battle. And I don’t want you to believe that this is me being arrogant, but all the others responded to the order given by Klaus Iohannis to dismiss this government, which means they are somehow subordinated to Mr. President Klaus Iohannis. And then why should we believe that they are going to fight Mr. President when they listened to his order related to the dismissal of this government?!," Dancila told a press conference in Suceava.
According to the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, the fact that the censure motion did pass is not a problem, for there were such motions before that passed too, but, when toppling a government, the respective parties should have had an alternative clear in mind.
"They should have discussed among them: ’We want elections in two rounds or early polls." All these things they should have discussed before to see whether they had this alternative or not if they were responsible. But we can see now that they can’t reach any agreement. And everybody wants to know what follows next. We have an interim government, but we cannot adopt laws, there are certain things that we cannot do. (...) The winter is coming, we will need to remove the snow from the streets, to take care of the heating system. Elections are coming, we don’t have a minister of interior, but we need fair and transparent elections. At least for two days, we needed to have a minister of education to sign the order for the exam of the resident doctors. The President did not enforce the decision of the Constitutional Court. At least at the Ministry of Energy, we needed a minister, for there are certain problems related to the green certificates at the Oltenia Energy Complex, problems at the Govora Energy Complex. (...) The situation Romania is facing right now because of President Klaus Iohannis is one that shows a lot of lack of responsibility," added dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
