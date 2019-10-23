#2019PresidentialElection/PMP’s Paleologu running on constitutional reform, 2.5pct of GDP for defence spending, no more school inspectorates



Theodor Paleologu, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential election, on Wednesday unveiled the "short version" of his presidential programme, in which he promises among others, constitutional reform, 2.5pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for defence spending, and discarding the school inspectorates. "The programme is built around 3 pillars, namely: Respect, Education and Performance. The ’Respect’ pillar includes a series of topics such as the reform of the Constitution, (...) it is a broad debate about the Constitution, about our system. Then, in the first part, I also talk about the duties (...) of the president, namely in the provinces of diplomacy, foreign policy and defence, (...) I talk about the EU crisis, a vision of the EU, security policy, about all these things that actually belong to what is called in political science the president’s regal dimension," Paleologu told a press conference. The PMP candidate promises "the revision of the Constitution in order to bestow increased powers on the president, so that the president may have means according to the mandate received by universal suffrage - dissolving Parliament, replacing the prime minister, calling for early elections." At the same time, he aims to "reduce the number of MP seats to 300 and start a public debate on the type of parliament (one-chamber or bicameral) and the form of government (republic or monarchy)." Another direction envisaged is the reform of the intelligence services "by passing laws regulating their activity: the law on intelligence and counter-intelligence, the laws on the organisation and operation of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the law on the the status and career of intelligence officers." He also wants "a gradual increase to 2.5pct of the GDP in defence spending in order to equip the Romanian armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and to organise a basic civic, military and first aid training for emergencies." Paleologu wants Romania to promote "the idea of creating an anti-terrorist intelligence agency, whose mission is to prevent acts of terrorism in the EU." He added that a second pillar of his programme is education. "I believe that education is alpha and omega. (...) The real reform of education starts with the teachers, it is about changing the teaching style (...)," said Paleologu. Also in the education chapter, innovation and research are to be encouraged and scholarships extended to students from Moldova. He pointed out that his vision on education is not an elitist one, designed only for the "privileged Romanians." The PMP candidate also supports the "disbandment of the school inspectorates," because "as they stand, they are highly politicised," proposing regional directorates instead. The third pillar in his programme, the one regarding meritocracy and performance, is about the "efficiency of the state." "The president, as the chief of state, should impart credibility to the state; he should be himself credible, set an example (...) to make the state credible or at least start being credible and that’s why I speak of establishing meritocracy in the state apparatus. With very clear, drastic measures, I will not appoint generals or promote to rank soldiers who have not taken their studies seriously or got their diplomas fraudulently or plagiarised their doctorate theses. (...) The number of secretaries of state, ministerial advisers and advisers to secretaries of state has to be cut," said Paleologu. He also underlined the economic dimension of his programme designed to cut through red tape, increase economic freedom and predictability. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/PMP’s Paleologu running on constitutional reform, 2.5pct of GDP for defence spending, no more school inspectorates.Theodor Paleologu, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential election, on Wednesday unveiled the "short version" of his presidential programme, in which he promises among others, constitutional reform, 2.5pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for defence spending, and discarding the school inspectorates. "The programme is built around 3 pillars, namely: Respect, Education and Performance. The ’Respect’ pillar includes a series of topics such as the reform of the Constitution, (...) it is a broad debate about the Constitution, about our system. Then, in the first part, I also talk about the duties (...) of the president, namely in the provinces of diplomacy, foreign policy and defence, (...) I talk about the EU crisis, a vision of the EU, security policy, about all these things that actually belong to what is called in political science the president’s regal dimension," Paleologu told a press conference. The PMP candidate promises "the revision of the Constitution in order to bestow increased powers on the president, so that the president may have means according to the mandate received by universal suffrage - dissolving Parliament, replacing the prime minister, calling for early elections." At the same time, he aims to "reduce the number of MP seats to 300 and start a public debate on the type of parliament (one-chamber or bicameral) and the form of government (republic or monarchy)." Another direction envisaged is the reform of the intelligence services "by passing laws regulating their activity: the law on intelligence and counter-intelligence, the laws on the organisation and operation of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the law on the the status and career of intelligence officers." He also wants "a gradual increase to 2.5pct of the GDP in defence spending in order to equip the Romanian armed forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and to organise a basic civic, military and first aid training for emergencies." Paleologu wants Romania to promote "the idea of creating an anti-terrorist intelligence agency, whose mission is to prevent acts of terrorism in the EU." He added that a second pillar of his programme is education. "I believe that education is alpha and omega. (...) The real reform of education starts with the teachers, it is about changing the teaching style (...)," said Paleologu. Also in the education chapter, innovation and research are to be encouraged and scholarships extended to students from Moldova. He pointed out that his vision on education is not an elitist one, designed only for the "privileged Romanians." The PMP candidate also supports the "disbandment of the school inspectorates," because "as they stand, they are highly politicised," proposing regional directorates instead. The third pillar in his programme, the one regarding meritocracy and performance, is about the "efficiency of the state." "The president, as the chief of state, should impart credibility to the state; he should be himself credible, set an example (...) to make the state credible or at least start being credible and that’s why I speak of establishing meritocracy in the state apparatus. With very clear, drastic measures, I will not appoint generals or promote to rank soldiers who have not taken their studies seriously or got their diplomas fraudulently or plagiarised their doctorate theses. (...) The number of secretaries of state, ministerial advisers and advisers to secretaries of state has to be cut," said Paleologu. He also underlined the economic dimension of his programme designed to cut through red tape, increase economic freedom and predictability. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on.



Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The (...)



PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the (...)



ACEA: New Commercial Vehicle Sales In Romania Fall Over 36% YoY In Sept 2019 Romania saw a decrease of 36.4% in sales of commercial vehicles year-over-year in September 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Thursday.



Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...)



Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)



Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage Romania has added to the United Nations' heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press (...)

