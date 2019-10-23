#PresidentialElection2019/Barna: Ponta helping Dancila stay at rule is no surprise; I hope PM-designate will have majority



USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna, a presidential candidate, said he wasn't the least bit surprised of the fact that Victor Ponta announced Pro Romania won't vote for the investiture of the Orban Government, while he trusts the Prime Minister-designate will be able to build the necessary majority. "Romania is struggling to sink the Dancila Government into history. I've seen that Mr. Ponta has just announced he wants to keep the Dancila Government in place, but I believe this is no surprise to anyone. For it's hard to believe there was anyone who believed for even a moment that Mr. Ponta had other strategy than this one of maintaining Viorica Dancila at rule, so that the theft from public money that we have been witnessing for the past three years and a half could continue and especially the waste," Dan Barna told a press conference in Arad. He also said he trusted the Prime Minister-designate will manage to build a majority. "USR was consistent with its position in asking for early polls and saying very clearly that the departure of the Dancila Government is a priority (...) I trust and I hope that Prime Minister-designate will succeed to build the necessary majority for the investiture of the government in the following days," said the USR leader. Barna added that "the stake of this election is very clear, a second round without the PSD," for "this is what Romania needs to get well." The candidate for presidential elections said "USR has just proved in Parliament that we speak now of a toxic majority." "We speak of a majority that will make it impossible for the minority government of Mr. Orban, if it is invested, to carry out the reform. Mr. Ponta's decision of today confirms this," said Dan Barna. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on.



Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The (...)



PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the (...)



ACEA: New Commercial Vehicle Sales In Romania Fall Over 36% YoY In Sept 2019 Romania saw a decrease of 36.4% in sales of commercial vehicles year-over-year in September 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Thursday.



Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...)



Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)



Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage Romania has added to the United Nations' heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press (...)

