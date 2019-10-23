ALDE’s Vosganian says ALDE, Pro Romania seeming not to have same political opponents



Spokesman for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MP Varujan Vosganian believes that Pro Romania, by refusing to support the Orban government being voted into office, no longer has the same political adversaries as ALDE, which provides "cover" to dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "I have a simple question for Victor: following the same odd reasoning, does he mean that if he does not vote for the Orban government, he supports Viorica Dancila and returns to PSD?! To be clear, we reconfirm, if that was needed, that Mircea Diaconu is our candidate for the position of President of Romania, and we hope that, in the second round, he will be a viable counter-candidate to Klaus Iohannis, which makes Viorica Dancila now our opponent in achieving that goal. I do not know whether we still have the same candidate for the presidency, given that Mr Ponta at this moment is refusing to support the formation of the new government and, consequently, is offering cover to the current prime minister; it seems that we do not have the same political opponents anymore," Vosganian wrote on Wednesday in a Facebook post. He asked Pro Romania and former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Victor Ponta to detail the repeal of the flat income rate "In 2005 we introduced the flat tax; if Mr. Ponta regrets the prior model of progressive taxation under a PSD government, he should be reminded that the PSD progressive tax rates started at 18pct and ended at 40pct. We are asking Mr Ponta to tell us, starting from the current 10-percent flat income tax, what the socio-professional categories are on whose wages he would like to increase the current tax, and by how much. " AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ALDE’s Vosganian says ALDE, Pro Romania seeming not to have same political opponents.Spokesman for the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MP Varujan Vosganian believes that Pro Romania, by refusing to support the Orban government being voted into office, no longer has the same political adversaries as ALDE, which provides "cover" to dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. "I have a simple question for Victor: following the same odd reasoning, does he mean that if he does not vote for the Orban government, he supports Viorica Dancila and returns to PSD?! To be clear, we reconfirm, if that was needed, that Mircea Diaconu is our candidate for the position of President of Romania, and we hope that, in the second round, he will be a viable counter-candidate to Klaus Iohannis, which makes Viorica Dancila now our opponent in achieving that goal. I do not know whether we still have the same candidate for the presidency, given that Mr Ponta at this moment is refusing to support the formation of the new government and, consequently, is offering cover to the current prime minister; it seems that we do not have the same political opponents anymore," Vosganian wrote on Wednesday in a Facebook post. He asked Pro Romania and former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Victor Ponta to detail the repeal of the flat income rate "In 2005 we introduced the flat tax; if Mr. Ponta regrets the prior model of progressive taxation under a PSD government, he should be reminded that the PSD progressive tax rates started at 18pct and ended at 40pct. We are asking Mr Ponta to tell us, starting from the current 10-percent flat income tax, what the socio-professional categories are on whose wages he would like to increase the current tax, and by how much. " AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on.



Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The (...)



PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the (...)



ACEA: New Commercial Vehicle Sales In Romania Fall Over 36% YoY In Sept 2019 Romania saw a decrease of 36.4% in sales of commercial vehicles year-over-year in September 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Thursday.



Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...)



Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)



Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage Romania has added to the United Nations' heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press (...)

