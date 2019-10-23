#2019PresidentialElection/Ponta: Pro Romania, ALDE are allies for this purpose only - to support Mircea Diaconu
Oct 23, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Ponta: Pro Romania, ALDE are allies for this purpose only - to support Mircea Diaconu.
Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday that the decision of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) to vote for the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government has nothing to do with the alliance between ALDE and the party he leads, which is only meant as an alliance to support candidate Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections and it is very good if ALDE can further do this thing.
"We only have one alliance between Pro Romania and ALDE, namely for supporting candidate Mircea Diaconu. We support Mircea Diaconu, but I don’t know if ALDE, which in the meantime has become an ally of the PNL, which party endorses Klaus Iohannis in the elections, can still support Diaconu. But if they do, everything will be just fine. There is no problem," said Ponta, when asked about this topic after his meeting with Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban.
He said Pro Romania and ALDE never had a political alliance.
"I believe that there was only one Senator who kept yelling to enter a merger, but, in the meantime, he left to merge with the PSD," Ponta added.
On the other hand, Ponta said he doesn’t support the PNL Government project, for he doesn’t believe it’s a serious project.
"We are ready to discuss and support any project that we think could function. But in our opinion, the current project with PNL making the Government and four so-called allies who fight each other every time they meet is not a serious project and people will be hurt. (...) After the presidential elections, I hope they will come up with a realistic project, for we don’t think the current one will function. For now, we just wait for Mr. Orban to present a Government formula that makes sense. Until then ...," said Ponta. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)
[Read the article in Agerpres]