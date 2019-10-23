Registrations Of Private Individuals, Legal Entities Grow 4.99% In Jan-Sept 2019; Insolvencies Fall 27.11%



Registration of private individuals and legal entities in Romania grew 4.99% in January-September 2019, to 106,435, from 101,381 in the same period of 2018, while the number of insolvencies fell 27.11%, according to Trade Register data.