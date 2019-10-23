 
Registrations Of Private Individuals, Legal Entities Grow 4.99% In Jan-Sept 2019; Insolvencies Fall 27.11%
Registrations Of Private Individuals, Legal Entities Grow 4.99% In Jan-Sept 2019; Insolvencies Fall 27.11%.
Registration of private individuals and legal entities in Romania grew 4.99% in January-September 2019, to 106,435, from 101,381 in the same period of 2018, while the number of insolvencies fell 27.11%, according to Trade Register (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on.

Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The (...)

PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the (...)

ACEA: New Commercial Vehicle Sales In Romania Fall Over 36% YoY In Sept 2019 Romania saw a decrease of 36.4% in sales of commercial vehicles year-over-year in September 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Thursday.

Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...)

Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)

Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage Romania has added to the United Nations&#39; heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press (...)

 

