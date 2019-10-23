Decision to appoint L.C. Kovesi as head of European Public Prosecutor’s Office signed by EP President, Finnish ForMin



Special AGERPRES correspondent, Florin Stefan, reports: The decision to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi at the helm of the future European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) was signed on Wednesday during a ceremony that took place at the headquarters of the European Parliament by the EP President David Sassoli and the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, on behalf of the Council of the EU, informed the European legislative body. The two officials representing the parties involved in this process signed the decision after the EP Conference of Presidents took the last step on October 16 in appointing Laura Codruta Kovesi as European Chief-Prosecutor. The decision of the Conference of Presidents to validate Kovesi followed an agreement in September between the EP and the Council of the EU negotiators regarding the appointment of the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, namely Laura Codruta Kovesi. The Council of the European Union on October 14 officially validated the appointment of the Romanian prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi as a European Chief-Prosecutor. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which is expected to become operational in late 2020, will operate as an independent institution that will have the power to investigate, prosecute and bring to judgment large-scale crimes (exceeding 210 million euros) against the EU budget, such as fraud, corruption or cross-border fraud. The list of crimes could be extended in the future to include, for instance, terrorist acts. Up to now, 22 member states joined the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. The five states not yet participating - Sweden, Hungary, Poland, Ireland, and Denmark - could join any moment now. EPPO will have its seat at Luxembourg and it will have a chief-prosecutor and a college of prosecutors representing all the participating states. They will coordinate the current investigations carried out by the European delegated prosecutors, located in each participating EU country. The Council’s number one priority is to make EPPO operational by November 2020. Laura Codruta Kovesi, as European Chief-Prosecutor, will have a 7-year term in office, during which she will be mostly building the operational and administrative structure of EPPO and establishing good working relations with the national judiciary authorities. "The Council will continue to monitor the establishment of this office, in order to get sure that EPPO will be an efficient body that will become a pillar in the fight against corruption and fraud with EU funds," stated Finland’s Minister of Justice, Anna Maja Henriksson, in her capacity of President of the Council of the EU. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) Decision to appoint L.C. "The Council will continue to monitor the establishment of this office, in order to get sure that EPPO will be an efficient body that will become a pillar in the fight against corruption and fraud with EU funds," stated Finland's Minister of Justice, Anna Maja Henriksson, in her capacity of President of the Council of the EU. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

