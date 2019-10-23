#2019PresidentialElection/Diaconu: I’m counting on ALDE’s support in electoral campaign, but strictly in terms of logistics



Independent candidate running for president Mircea Diaconu, endorsed by Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), stated on Wednesday in Resita that he is counting in this electoral campaign on ALDE’s support, but strictly in terms of logistics. "There are some terms of the agreement. I came out and requested support everywhere, because I really cannot do it by myself. It is a huge demarche. And they said that they endorse me, an aspect for which we discussed the terms of the support, which only means logistics. This alliance was made only for my support. It doesn’t function in Parliament or beyond. The moment the elections conclude, on 25 November or, perhaps, on 10 November, the agreement disappears. You don’t see them with me, I don’t bear their logos, therefore, it is the support I needed. In the first place, it’s about the people in the polling stations. With them I have this right and I can somewhat cover the competition with the others. What they do in Parliament is their political business and is not my topic. The independent status is the key of this story," Mircea Diaconu stated at the meeting with his followers, which took place in Resita. Diaconu said that he was very careful to the terms established regarding his support by the political parties, precisely, not to be politically monopolised and his political partners have understood this thing perfectly. "You know, they are very reserved. I haven’t talked to the leaders in weeks. They mind their business, I mind mine. I am helped, especially, at local level because a poster is being hung, I will have some people in the polling stations, strictly logistics and nothing else," Diaconu mentioned. In respect to the Romanians’ exodus to work abroad, Mircea Diaconu said that this is their right. On the other hand, Diaconu argues that a global judgment cannot be made because each person has his/her story and motivation leading to this step. AGERPRES (RO - author: Paula Neamtu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/Diaconu: I’m counting on ALDE’s support in electoral campaign, but strictly in terms of logistics.Independent candidate running for president Mircea Diaconu, endorsed by Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), stated on Wednesday in Resita that he is counting in this electoral campaign on ALDE’s support, but strictly in terms of logistics. "There are some terms of the agreement. I came out and requested support everywhere, because I really cannot do it by myself. It is a huge demarche. And they said that they endorse me, an aspect for which we discussed the terms of the support, which only means logistics. This alliance was made only for my support. It doesn’t function in Parliament or beyond. The moment the elections conclude, on 25 November or, perhaps, on 10 November, the agreement disappears. You don’t see them with me, I don’t bear their logos, therefore, it is the support I needed. In the first place, it’s about the people in the polling stations. With them I have this right and I can somewhat cover the competition with the others. What they do in Parliament is their political business and is not my topic. The independent status is the key of this story," Mircea Diaconu stated at the meeting with his followers, which took place in Resita. Diaconu said that he was very careful to the terms established regarding his support by the political parties, precisely, not to be politically monopolised and his political partners have understood this thing perfectly. "You know, they are very reserved. I haven’t talked to the leaders in weeks. They mind their business, I mind mine. I am helped, especially, at local level because a poster is being hung, I will have some people in the polling stations, strictly logistics and nothing else," Diaconu mentioned. In respect to the Romanians’ exodus to work abroad, Mircea Diaconu said that this is their right. On the other hand, Diaconu argues that a global judgment cannot be made because each person has his/her story and motivation leading to this step. AGERPRES (RO - author: Paula Neamtu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Elis Pavaje Owners Cautious about Future Market Trend Pavement tiles and curbstones maker Elis Pavaje in Alba County held by the Gota family, posted growth across the board so far in 2019 but its owners are cautious about the future trend of the market they operate on.



Swiss Ambassador: Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma had 28,000 beneficiaries The Reform Fund Linked to the Inclusion of Roma and Other Vulnerable Groups had approximately 28,000 beneficiaries in such fields as education, healthcare, housing, community and economic development, according to the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Romania, Arthur Mattli. The (...)



PM-designate Orban: We cannot commit to maintain deficit target below 3pct, considering 9-month budget execution Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the new government cannot commit to maintain the deficit target below 3 per cent, considering that the budget execution after 9 months shows a deficit of 2.7 per cent. "In our governing programme we committed to maintain the (...)



ACEA: New Commercial Vehicle Sales In Romania Fall Over 36% YoY In Sept 2019 Romania saw a decrease of 36.4% in sales of commercial vehicles year-over-year in September 2019, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed Thursday.



Real Estate Developer Ceetrus Invests EUR60,000 In Education Center In Brasov Real estate developer Ceetrus has invested EUR60,000 in an education center located in Coresi district, in central city of Brasov. The space covers 100 square meters and is located in the vicinity of the Coresi shopping mall and the Coresi Business Campus, both developed by the same (...)



Mecanica Fina Seeks To Increase Its Participation In Intagra By RON2M, Up To RON12.2M Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, is summoning the shareholders to approve an increase in the company’s participation in Itagra, a firm engrossed in meat processing and preservation, by RON3 million, up to RON12.2 (...)



Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage Romania has added to the United Nations' heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press (...)

