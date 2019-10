Carrefour Sales Up to Over EUR1.6B in Romania in Jan-Sep



French-held Carrefour, which has been operating in Romania since 2001, posted more than EUR1.6 billion sales in this country in the first nine months, almost 8% more than in the same time in 2018. The growth was because expansion and the rise in consumer (...) Carrefour Sales Up to Over EUR1.6B in Romania in Jan-Sep.French-held Carrefour, which has been operating in Romania since 2001, posted more than EUR1.6 billion sales in this country in the first nine months, almost 8% more than in the same time in 2018. The growth was because expansion and the rise in consumer (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]