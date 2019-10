Romanian designated PM Orban to submit list of government members, program to Parliament



Romania's designated PM Ludovic Orban submits his government program and list of ministers in Parliament on Thursday, after it is validated by President Iohannis. Orban concluded on Wednesday negotiations with other political parties to support his Liberal (PNL) government.