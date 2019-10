Up to 400 employees of UiPath unicorn company facing layoffs



Some 400 employees of Romanian unicorn UiPath are facing layoffs which would impact business areas which are not aligned to the main focus of the company, an UiPath spokesperson told Romanian website StartupCafe.ro. He thus reacted to information first published in international media that the company is about to fire personnel. Up to 400 employees of UiPath unicorn company facing layoffs.Some 400 employees of Romanian unicorn UiPath are facing layoffs which would impact business areas which are not aligned to the main focus of the company, an UiPath spokesperson told Romanian website StartupCafe.ro. He thus reacted to information first published in international media that the company is about to fire personnel. [Read the article in HotNews]