Afin Holding Buys Aries Logistic Park in Turda, Central Romania



Afin Holding, owned by the Albarosa, has acquired Aries Logistic Park in Turda, central Romania, a greenfield investment of Europa Capital Emerging Europe, marking one of the biggest deals in the local industrial and logistics sector in (...) Afin Holding Buys Aries Logistic Park in Turda, Central Romania.Afin Holding, owned by the Albarosa, has acquired Aries Logistic Park in Turda, central Romania, a greenfield investment of Europa Capital Emerging Europe, marking one of the biggest deals in the local industrial and logistics sector in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]