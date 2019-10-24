UiPath Fires 400 Employees Globally.
Tech startup UiPath, the most valuable Romanian startup of all time, has fired “just under 400 employees”, Information Age reported citing a company spokesperson.
Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC BankRomanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)
Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In CraiovaSwiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)
President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared ArmyPresident Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)