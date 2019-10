Raiffeisen Bank Romania Takes Over and Renames its Housing Loan Unit



Raiffeisen Bank Romania has become the main shareholder of savings and mortgages unit Raiffeisen Banca pentru Locuinte, with 99.99%, and is changing its name to Aedificium. Raiffeisen Bank Romania Takes Over and Renames its Housing Loan Unit.Raiffeisen Bank Romania has become the main shareholder of savings and mortgages unit Raiffeisen Banca pentru Locuinte, with 99.99%, and is changing its name to Aedificium. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]