Insurers in Romania pay damages of 3 mln euros daily



Insurers in Romania pay, on a daily basis, damages worth millions of euros, on an insurance market that has reached 5.43 billion lei, Adrian Marin, president of the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) told specialized conference on Thursday. "The statistics show that, since 2001 and up to 2017, there are 40,000 people killed in traffic accidents in Romania, given that in the 1977 earthquake 1,578 people died. So it is important to work with all stakeholders. There are things that need to improve in our country. Even if this industry is so blamed, we manage to pay 3 million euros a day in damages in Romania, as insurance companies. We are talking about 5.4 billion lei, in the first half of 2019, a market that is growing by 7.8pct compared to the similar period of 2018. Mandatory car insurance policies represent 72pct of the total insurance market," said Marin. According to the data presented by the UNSAR representative, in the mandatory car insurance segment, the increase in the subscribed premiums was 4.8pct in the first half of the year, compared to the same period of 2018, while on the optional car insurance segment there was a 10.9pct leap compared to the reference period. The damages paid also increased faster than the subscribed gross premiums, on the mandatory car insurance segment by 14.7pct - from 1.359 billion lei to 1.559 billion lei, and the damage rate increased from 78pct to 83.8pct. In addition, on the optional car insurance segment, the damages increased by 18.5pct, between January and June 2019, up to 799 million lei, from 674 million lei reported in the first half of the previous year. The damages rate in Romania has increased this year from 77.6pct to 86.4pct, while on this line the companies administer about one million contracts. The Romanian Car Insurance Agency - BAAR and the Institute of Financial Studies - ISF organized on Thursday the conference on "Car insurance and traffic safety in the digital age". AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) Insurers in Romania pay damages of 3 mln euros daily.Insurers in Romania pay, on a daily basis, damages worth millions of euros, on an insurance market that has reached 5.43 billion lei, Adrian Marin, president of the National Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Romania (UNSAR) told specialized conference on Thursday. "The statistics show that, since 2001 and up to 2017, there are 40,000 people killed in traffic accidents in Romania, given that in the 1977 earthquake 1,578 people died. So it is important to work with all stakeholders. There are things that need to improve in our country. Even if this industry is so blamed, we manage to pay 3 million euros a day in damages in Romania, as insurance companies. We are talking about 5.4 billion lei, in the first half of 2019, a market that is growing by 7.8pct compared to the similar period of 2018. Mandatory car insurance policies represent 72pct of the total insurance market," said Marin. According to the data presented by the UNSAR representative, in the mandatory car insurance segment, the increase in the subscribed premiums was 4.8pct in the first half of the year, compared to the same period of 2018, while on the optional car insurance segment there was a 10.9pct leap compared to the reference period. The damages paid also increased faster than the subscribed gross premiums, on the mandatory car insurance segment by 14.7pct - from 1.359 billion lei to 1.559 billion lei, and the damage rate increased from 78pct to 83.8pct. In addition, on the optional car insurance segment, the damages increased by 18.5pct, between January and June 2019, up to 799 million lei, from 674 million lei reported in the first half of the previous year. The damages rate in Romania has increased this year from 77.6pct to 86.4pct, while on this line the companies administer about one million contracts. The Romanian Car Insurance Agency - BAAR and the Institute of Financial Studies - ISF organized on Thursday the conference on "Car insurance and traffic safety in the digital age". AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

