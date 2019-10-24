CFA Romania estimates depreciation of national currency over next 12 months, increase of Romania’s risk premium
Oct 24, 2019
CFA Romania estimates depreciation of national currency over next 12 months, increase of Romania’s risk premium.
CFA Romania analysts estimate a depreciation of the (national currency) leu in the coming months, an average inflation rate of 3.82 percent in October 2020 and an increase in Romania’s risk premium.
"As far as the exchange rate of Romania’s national currency against the euro is concerned, over 75 percent of the participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months (compared to the present value). Thus, the average value of the forecasts for the 6-month horizon is 4.7967, while for the 12-month horizon the average value of the anticipated course is 4.8471," a CFA Romania release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.
The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (October 2020 / October 2019) registered an average value of 3.82 percent.
In September 2019, the Macroeconomic Confidence Index of the CFA Romania Association increased by 4.8 points compared to the previous month, to 47.6 points, while, compared to the same month of the previous year, the Indicator decreased by 2.9 points. This evolution was due to both components of the Indicator, CFA Romania shows.
Thus, the current conditions indicator increased compared to the previous month by 3.6 points, to the value of 65.3 points, and compared to the same month of the previous year, it increased by 3.1 points.
The expectations indicator increased by 5.4 points, to the value of 38.7 points, and compared to the same period last year, the indicator fell by 5.9 points.
CFA Romania is the association of Romania’s investment professionals who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst title, a qualification managed by the U.S.-based CFA Institute. CFA Romania currently has over 200 members.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]