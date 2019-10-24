CFA Romania estimates depreciation of national currency over next 12 months, increase of Romania’s risk premium



CFA Romania analysts estimate a depreciation of the (national currency) leu in the coming months, an average inflation rate of 3.82 percent in October 2020 and an increase in Romania’s risk premium. "As far as the exchange rate of Romania’s national currency against the euro is concerned, over 75 percent of the participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months (compared to the present value). Thus, the average value of the forecasts for the 6-month horizon is 4.7967, while for the 12-month horizon the average value of the anticipated course is 4.8471," a CFA Romania release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (October 2020 / October 2019) registered an average value of 3.82 percent. In September 2019, the Macroeconomic Confidence Index of the CFA Romania Association increased by 4.8 points compared to the previous month, to 47.6 points, while, compared to the same month of the previous year, the Indicator decreased by 2.9 points. This evolution was due to both components of the Indicator, CFA Romania shows. Thus, the current conditions indicator increased compared to the previous month by 3.6 points, to the value of 65.3 points, and compared to the same month of the previous year, it increased by 3.1 points. The expectations indicator increased by 5.4 points, to the value of 38.7 points, and compared to the same period last year, the indicator fell by 5.9 points. CFA Romania is the association of Romania’s investment professionals who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst title, a qualification managed by the U.S.-based CFA Institute. CFA Romania currently has over 200 members.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) CFA Romania estimates depreciation of national currency over next 12 months, increase of Romania’s risk premium.CFA Romania analysts estimate a depreciation of the (national currency) leu in the coming months, an average inflation rate of 3.82 percent in October 2020 and an increase in Romania’s risk premium. "As far as the exchange rate of Romania’s national currency against the euro is concerned, over 75 percent of the participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months (compared to the present value). Thus, the average value of the forecasts for the 6-month horizon is 4.7967, while for the 12-month horizon the average value of the anticipated course is 4.8471," a CFA Romania release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (October 2020 / October 2019) registered an average value of 3.82 percent. In September 2019, the Macroeconomic Confidence Index of the CFA Romania Association increased by 4.8 points compared to the previous month, to 47.6 points, while, compared to the same month of the previous year, the Indicator decreased by 2.9 points. This evolution was due to both components of the Indicator, CFA Romania shows. Thus, the current conditions indicator increased compared to the previous month by 3.6 points, to the value of 65.3 points, and compared to the same month of the previous year, it increased by 3.1 points. The expectations indicator increased by 5.4 points, to the value of 38.7 points, and compared to the same period last year, the indicator fell by 5.9 points. CFA Romania is the association of Romania’s investment professionals who hold the Chartered Financial Analyst title, a qualification managed by the U.S.-based CFA Institute. CFA Romania currently has over 200 members.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

