Romanian newspaper Libertatea publishes "secret" shocking images of firefighters' intervention at Bucharest fire disaster, four years later - VIDEO



Romanian newspaper Libertatea on Thursday morning published a 20 minute previously unknown of video of a firefighters' intervention at a fire disaster at a club in Bucharest four years ago. The newspaper says images prove how rescuers intervened in total disarray to save people from the fire, which killed dozens and wounded hundreds, leading to the fall of the government at the time. [Read the article in HotNews]