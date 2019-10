Hungarian Competition Authority Clears eMag - Extreme Digital Merger



The Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) has approved the merger between Romanian retailer eMAG and Hungarian company Extreme Digital. The new entity has combined revenue of EUR250 million, 600 employees and targets EUR1 billion in the next six