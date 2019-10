Survey: Romanian CEOs Say Lowering Labor Taxes Would Improve Business



Romanian CEOs say the number one measure that would improve the business environment in Romania would be lowering labor taxes (84%), followed by the control and limitation of tax evasion (72%) and the development of infrastructure (61%), according to a survey by Valoria and (...)