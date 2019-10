Teraplast Raises Share Capital by RON26.7M, to RON133.7M



Teraplast Bistrita (TRP.RO), a leading Romanian producer of construction materials, has increased its share capital by Ron26.7 million, to RON133.7 million, the company said in a statement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.