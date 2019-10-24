Premier-designate announces Cabinet list.
Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday the composition of the Cabinet he will submit in Parliament vote.
The ministers proposed by Orban are:
* Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan
* Ministry of Public Finance - Florin Citu
* Ministry of the Interior - Marcel Vela
* Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu
* Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu
* Ministry of National Defense - General Nicolae Ciuca
* Ministry of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism - Virgil Popescu
* Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Bode
* Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Oros
* Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe
* Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan
* Ministry of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos
* Ministry of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache
* Ministry of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie
* Ministry of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu
* Ministry of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe
* Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Violeta Alexandru.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]