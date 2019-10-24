Premier-designate announces Cabinet list



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday the composition of the Cabinet he will submit in Parliament vote. The ministers proposed by Orban are: * Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan * Ministry of Public Finance - Florin Citu * Ministry of the Interior - Marcel Vela * Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu * Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu * Ministry of National Defense - General Nicolae Ciuca * Ministry of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism - Virgil Popescu * Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Bode * Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Oros * Ministry of the Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe * Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan * Ministry of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos * Ministry of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache * Ministry of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie * Ministry of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu * Ministry of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe * Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Violeta Alexandru.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)