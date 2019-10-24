PM-designate proposes timetable for his Cabinet’s investiture: Wednesday - vote in Parliament’s joint plenary session



The Prime Minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, sent a letter to the presidents of the two Houses of Parliament on Thursday, proposing a timetable for the new government's investiture. Orban wants the Parliament's plenary session where the new government is to be voted to take place next Wednesday, starting at 10:00 hrs. "As the prime minister-designate (...) I submit the following timetable proposal for the government investiture, that I respectfully ask you to submit to the approval of the joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate: Monday, October 28 - the convening of the joint Standing Bureaus sitting, Tuesday, October 29 - the scheduling of the hearings of the ministers appointed in the joint meetings of the two Chambers' standing committees, Wednesday, October 30, starting 10:00 hrs - the convening of the joint plenary session of the Houses of Parliament with a view to granting the Government the vote of confidence," Orban affirmed in the letter.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)