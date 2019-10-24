Nechita-Adrian Oros, picked for Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (bio)
On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of his cabinet to be submitted to Parliament for a vote. Adrian Oros was picked for the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Nechita-Adrian Oros was born on July 9, 1965, in Gherla, Cluj County, according to www.cdep.ro.
He is a class of 1989 graduate of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (1984-1989), holder of a doctor’s degree in medical sciences - veterinary medicine.
Assistant professor of Medical Pathology (1993-1999); associate professor of Toxicology (since 2005). He was a pro-dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) Cluj-Napoca (2008-2012); he is currently a university professor, deputy-rector of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Cluj-Napoca.
He was head of the Veterinary Sanitary Directorate of Cluj (2000-2001) and director of the Food Sanitary and Safety Directorate of Cluj (2008-2009).
He was secretary of the Cluj branch of the Christian-Democratic National Peasant Party (PNTCD) (2003-2007); PNTCD deputy secretary general (2003-2005); member on the National Leadership Office of PNTCD (2005-2007); PNL Cluj deputy-chairman (2008-2010); PNL Cluj-Napoca chairman (2009-2012).
He was a PNL MP of Cluj, 2012-2016, re-elected in December 2016. In the current legislature, he is vice-president of the Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Food Industry and Related Services of the Chamber of Deputies.
He chaired the General Association of Veterinary Doctors of Cluj (2002-2007); the College of Veterinary Doctors of Cluj (since 2007), becoming a deputy chairman of the College of Romania’s Veterinary Doctors of Romania in 2010.
He is a member on the editorial board of "Revista romana de medicina veterinara" (Romanian Journal of Veterinary Medicine), and author of scientific papers. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Daniela Dumitrescu, Doina Lecea, editor: Andreea Onogea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
