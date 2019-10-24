List of Cabinet members and governing programme submitted to Parliament



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban submitted to Parliament on Thursday the list with the Cabinet members and the governing programme. Orban came at the office of the Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber to submit the documents accompanied by the ministers proposed. According to the parliamentary provisions, the Standing Bureaus are to convene in order to establish the date of the joint meeting, no later than 15 days after receiving the programme and the list of government members. Each ministerial pick will be heard, in a joint meeting, by the Standing Committees of the two Chambers, whose object of activity corresponds to the area of competence of the future minister. Following the hearing, the committees will draft a joint consultative, motivated opinion. The governing programme and the Gov't list are to be debated in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint meeting. Parliament gives confidence to the Government by the vote of the majority of deputies and senators. The voting is secret, with balls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)