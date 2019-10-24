Lucian Nicolae Bode, picked for Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister (bio)



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Lucian Nicolae Bode was picked for the office of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister. Lucian Nicolae Bode was born on 27 October 1974, in Valcau de Jos, Salaj County. In 1998, he graduated the Electrotechnics and Informatics Faculty, majoring in electromechanical engineering, at the University of Oradea. In 2009, he graduated a training programme in the international relations area, at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. In 2011, he graduated a high-level course "Security and Good Governance" at the National Defence College, Carol I National Defence University. In 2011, he also took a Master’s degree in the Management of Security in the Contemporary Society, at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, according to his CV posted on www.cdep.ro. From 2001 to 2008, he worked as an engineer, spokesman and chief of service with S.C. Electrica S.A., the Zalau electricity supply branch. From 2003 to 2008 he was president of the Electrica Zalau trade union. Since 2001, he has held various positions with the Democratic Party - PD (the Democratic Liberal Party -PDL): secretary of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2001-2002); vice-president of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2002-2005); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2005-2007); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2007-2008); president of PDL Salaj BPJ (since June 2008). Since April 2017, he has been chair of PNL Salaj, according to https://pnl.ro/. In the period 2000-2004, he was a local councilor on behalf of PD in the local council of Valcau de Jos commune, and in the periods 2004-2008 and June 2008 - December 2008, county councilor at the Salaj County Council, according to the http://lucianbode.ro. website. After the elections of 30 November 2008, he was elected Deputy on behalf of the PDL, in the uninominal college no 1 of Salaj. In the 9 December 2012 elections, he got the second Deputy mandate, following redistribution, in the college 1 Simley Silvaniei. In December 2016, he was elected Deputy in No 33 Salaj constituency. In the current Deputy mandate, he chairs the committee on transports and infrastructure, according to www.cdep.ro. He was Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Environment in the Ungureanu Government (9 February 2012 - 27 April 2012). He is married and has two children. AGERPRES (RO - author: Ionela Gavril, editor: Cristian Anghelache; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) Lucian Nicolae Bode, picked for Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister (bio).Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Lucian Nicolae Bode was picked for the office of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Minister. Lucian Nicolae Bode was born on 27 October 1974, in Valcau de Jos, Salaj County. In 1998, he graduated the Electrotechnics and Informatics Faculty, majoring in electromechanical engineering, at the University of Oradea. In 2009, he graduated a training programme in the international relations area, at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute within the Foreign Affairs Ministry. In 2011, he graduated a high-level course "Security and Good Governance" at the National Defence College, Carol I National Defence University. In 2011, he also took a Master’s degree in the Management of Security in the Contemporary Society, at the Faculty of History and Philosophy, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, according to his CV posted on www.cdep.ro. From 2001 to 2008, he worked as an engineer, spokesman and chief of service with S.C. Electrica S.A., the Zalau electricity supply branch. From 2003 to 2008 he was president of the Electrica Zalau trade union. Since 2001, he has held various positions with the Democratic Party - PD (the Democratic Liberal Party -PDL): secretary of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2001-2002); vice-president of the County Political Bureau (BPJ) of PD Salaj (2002-2005); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2005-2007); PD Salaj BPJ secretary general (2007-2008); president of PDL Salaj BPJ (since June 2008). Since April 2017, he has been chair of PNL Salaj, according to https://pnl.ro/. In the period 2000-2004, he was a local councilor on behalf of PD in the local council of Valcau de Jos commune, and in the periods 2004-2008 and June 2008 - December 2008, county councilor at the Salaj County Council, according to the http://lucianbode.ro. website. After the elections of 30 November 2008, he was elected Deputy on behalf of the PDL, in the uninominal college no 1 of Salaj. In the 9 December 2012 elections, he got the second Deputy mandate, following redistribution, in the college 1 Simley Silvaniei. In December 2016, he was elected Deputy in No 33 Salaj constituency. In the current Deputy mandate, he chairs the committee on transports and infrastructure, according to www.cdep.ro. He was Minister of Economy, Trade and Business Environment in the Ungureanu Government (9 February 2012 - 27 April 2012). He is married and has two children. AGERPRES (RO - author: Ionela Gavril, editor: Cristian Anghelache; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

