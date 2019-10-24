PNL’s BPN unanimously validates list of ministers proposed by PM-designate Orban (sources)



The National Political Bureau (BPN) of the National Liberal Party (PNL) unanimously validated the list of ministers and the governing programme proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, sources attending the meeting told AGERPRES. According to the same sources, 61 members of PNL's BPN who attended the meeting were in favour of the two documents. The composition of the Orban Government is the following: * Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan * Ministry of Public Finance - Florin Citu * Ministry of Interior - Marcel Vela * Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan Aurescu * Ministry of Justice - Catalin Predoiu * Ministry of National Defense - General Nicolae Ciuca * Ministry of Economy, Energy, Business Environment and Tourism - Virgil Popescu * Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Bode * Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Adrian Oros * Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe * Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan * Ministry of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos * Ministry of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache * Ministry of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie * Ministry of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu * Ministry of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe * Ministry of Labor and Social Protection - Violeta Alexandru. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

