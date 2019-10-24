Romanian Liberals of designated PM Orban submit list of ministers, governing program. Who are the nominees for government



Romania's Liberals (PNL) on Thursday made public the list of ministers and the program they plan to apply should the Parliament vote a new PNL government to replace the current Social Democratic one, dismissed in a censure motion.

See the 12-point program and the team of ministers tabled by designated PM Ludovic Orban Romanian Liberals of designated PM Orban submit list of ministers, governing program. Who are the nominees for government.Romania's Liberals (PNL) on Thursday made public the list of ministers and the program they plan to apply should the Parliament vote a new PNL government to replace the current Social Democratic one, dismissed in a censure motion. [Read the article in HotNews]