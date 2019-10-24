Romania adds desire for international co-operation to UN values heritage



Romania has added to the United Nations' heritage of values "the desire for international co-operation, its firm option for the values of democracy and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press statement. The statement celebrated the date when the Charter of the United Nations entered into force, on October 24, 1945, with the United Nations (UN) acting to secure world peace and security, sustainable development and human rights, the three basic pillars of the activity of this world organisation, ever since. "Romania supports the importance of concrete actions to meet the commitments undertaken by the adoption by the UN member states of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the Paris Agreement on climate change. The transition to a sustainable and resilient society requires a continuous adaptation of the policies of the UN member states, financial resources and accommodating the needs of communities, starting with the most vulnerable - women, children, old people, young people and people with disabilities," according to MAE. At the same time, Romania "concentrates its efforts on improving access to education, vocational training and healthcare, and is still dedicated to partnerships with the private sector and local communities in order to achieve the UN sustainable development goals." MAE also shows that Romania "remains an active supporter and defender of the achievements of multilateral diplomacy and will continue to be involved under multilateral partnerships including in identifying answers to the global challenges in the areas of technology, digitisation and artificial intelligence. Digital information and communication technology is essential to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 sustainable development goals." United Nations Day is celebrated every year on October 24, with the organisation and the member states thus marking the entry into force of the Charter of the United Nations in 1945. The charter was signed on June 26, 1945 by representatives of 50 states participating in the San Francisco Conference and entered into force on October 24, the same year. Romania became a member state of the UN on December 14, 1955. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

