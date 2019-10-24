Ionut-Marian Stroe, picked for Minister of Youth and Sports (bio)



On October 24, 2019, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban unveiled the composition of the Cabinet that he will submit to the Parliament for a vote. Ionut-Marian Stroe has been picked for the position of Minister of Youth and Sports. Ionut-Marian Stroe was born on September 23, 1979, in Craiova, according to www.cdep.ro. He graduated the "Carol I" High School in Craiova (1998) and the Faculty of Automatics, Computer Science and Electronics, at the University of Craiova (2003). In 2006, he got a master’s degree in finance and business administration, at the Faculty of Economy and Business Management, the University of Craiova. He graduated a training programme in international affairs at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2010), he attended post-graduate studies at the National Defence College, the National Defence University "Carol I" (2010), and also at the National Intelligence College, the National Intelligence Academy "Mihai Viteazul" (2013). He graduated the Faculty of Law and Administrative Sciences, at the University of Craiova (2013), and he got a master’s degree in human rights at the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, at the University of Craiova (2014). He started his professional career as a programmer and marketing advertising coordinator at SC SecureNet SRL and SC Software Marketing Publicitate SRL (2003-2004) and then he was a sales technical representative at the National Radiocommunications Company S.A. (2004-2005). He was a councilor with the Craiova Local Council (2004-2008), manager of the Dolj County Directorate for Youth (2005-2007) and also manager of the Leisure and Recreation Programme for Youth with the National Youth Authority (2007-2009). He is a member of the PNL (National Liberal Party) and he was PNL’s spokesman over 2015-2016; chairman of PNL Craiova (2014-2015) and interim chairman of PNL Craiova (2016-2017). He was elected Deputy in Dolj County three consecutive times, 2008-2012, 2012-2016 and 2016-until now, representing the National Liberal Party. Between 2012 and 2016 he was deputy leader of the parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party and chief of the Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Stroe was also the vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (April 2013-January 2014). His main responsibilities and capacities were: chief of the national delegation, member of the Standing Committee of PACE, vice president of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) (January 2014-January 2015), vice president of the European People’s Party Group (EPP/CD) (January 2015-up to now), according to www.cdep.ro. In 2017, he was elected rapporteur in the Committee on migration of PACE for two files, the one regarding labour migration in Eastern Europe and the one regarding refugees and migrants (September), and president of the Committee for social affairs, health care and sustainable development of PACE (October). At present he is a member of the Committee for culture, arts and mass media (since 2018) and of the Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. He was a member of the Committee for human rights, cults and national minorities issues (February 2017-May 2018) and of the Labour and Social Protection Committee (until February 2017). The proposed minister is also the head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Slovenia. He was a member of the Committee for human rights, cults and national minorities issues (February 2017-May 2018) and of the Labour and Social Protection Committee (until February 2017). The proposed minister is also the head of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Republic of Slovenia. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irina Andreea Cristea, editor: Doina Leacea; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

