Monica-Cristina Anisie, picked to head Education and Research Ministry (bio)



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Monica-Cristina Anisie was picked for the Education and Research Minister office. Monica-Cristina Anisie was born on 19 July 1973, according to her official Facebook page. She graduated the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of Bucharest (1992-1996). She graduated two Master’s degree programmes: one in Educational Management at the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (2007-2008) and another one in European integration and social issues, at the Faculty of Political Science, Sociology and International Relations (2007-2009), according to the CV published on the www.edu.ro website. Afterwards, she attended specialised courses, obtaining a certificate in the Practice of impact studies on public policies in the area of education, at the Secretariat General of the Government (2009), a project manager certificate and another one as mentor, at the National Council for Adult Vocational Training (2010), a certificate in Education for the European Union and another OSCINT certificate for pre-university educational management, at the National Intelligence Academy (2011), a certificate in Internal/managerial control, strategy and application, at the Ministry of Public Finance (2012) and a certificate in the specialised training programme for occupying a public office corresponding to the category of senior civil servants, at the National Agency of Civil Servants (2012). Since 1994, she has been a teacher of Romanian language and literature. She was a school counselor in rank of deputy-director (2001-2005), in charge of the methodics committee of Romanian language and literature (2005-2009), methodics teacher, delegated by the School Inspectorate of Bucharest Municipality (ISMB) (2007-2009), member in the consultative council of the ISMB (2007-2009), member in the working committees of the Education, Research and Innovation Ministry (2008-2009), Deputy School Inspector General at the ISMB (2009-2011), Secretary General at the Education, Research, Youth and Sports Ministry (2011-2012), counselor at the Education and Research Department of the Presidential Administration (2012-2014), Director at the School Inspection Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2014 - Jan.2016), Director General at the Pre-University Education General Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Jan.2016 - Feb.2016), State Secretary with the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2016 - Jan.2017). Since 18 July, she has been chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) District 2 branch. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Onogea, editor: Cerasela Badita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Monica-Cristina Anisie, picked to head Education and Research Ministry (bio).Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Monica-Cristina Anisie was picked for the Education and Research Minister office. Monica-Cristina Anisie was born on 19 July 1973, according to her official Facebook page. She graduated the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literatures of the University of Bucharest (1992-1996). She graduated two Master’s degree programmes: one in Educational Management at the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (2007-2008) and another one in European integration and social issues, at the Faculty of Political Science, Sociology and International Relations (2007-2009), according to the CV published on the www.edu.ro website. Afterwards, she attended specialised courses, obtaining a certificate in the Practice of impact studies on public policies in the area of education, at the Secretariat General of the Government (2009), a project manager certificate and another one as mentor, at the National Council for Adult Vocational Training (2010), a certificate in Education for the European Union and another OSCINT certificate for pre-university educational management, at the National Intelligence Academy (2011), a certificate in Internal/managerial control, strategy and application, at the Ministry of Public Finance (2012) and a certificate in the specialised training programme for occupying a public office corresponding to the category of senior civil servants, at the National Agency of Civil Servants (2012). Since 1994, she has been a teacher of Romanian language and literature. She was a school counselor in rank of deputy-director (2001-2005), in charge of the methodics committee of Romanian language and literature (2005-2009), methodics teacher, delegated by the School Inspectorate of Bucharest Municipality (ISMB) (2007-2009), member in the consultative council of the ISMB (2007-2009), member in the working committees of the Education, Research and Innovation Ministry (2008-2009), Deputy School Inspector General at the ISMB (2009-2011), Secretary General at the Education, Research, Youth and Sports Ministry (2011-2012), counselor at the Education and Research Department of the Presidential Administration (2012-2014), Director at the School Inspection Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2014 - Jan.2016), Director General at the Pre-University Education General Directorate, the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Jan.2016 - Feb.2016), State Secretary with the National Education and Scientific Research Ministry (Feb.2016 - Jan.2017). Since 18 July, she has been chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) District 2 branch. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Onogea, editor: Cerasela Badita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Outgoing DefMin Les' message to Romanian troops: You have my support in continuing Army endowment process Outgoing Minister of Defence Gabriel Les sent a message to the Romanian troops saying they can count on his support in what concerns the continuation of the Army's endowment process, for the military equipment they should receive will strengthen their combat capacity. "Today I want (...)



Central Bank Approves New Executive Management Of CEC Bank Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank on Friday announced the structure of its executive management, following the completion of the nomination process by the General Assembly of Shareholders and the approval of the country's central (...)



Clariant Starts Construction Of EUR140M Bioethanol Plant In Craiova Swiss-held chemical group Clariant has received the approval of Romanian authorities and started the construction the bioethanol factory it had announced for Podari, a rural town in the vicinity of the city of Craiova (southern Romania), within an investment of EUR140 million, of which EU funds (...)



President Iohannis: We need a strong, well prepared Army President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that, in the context in which the regional and global security environment is continuously changing, Romania needs a strong and well prepared Army, able to continue with its contribution to the security and stability of the area and to meet its (...)



Zentiva Group Buys Alvogen's Operations In CEE, Including Labormed Plant In Romania Zentiva Group, also present on the Romanian market, has announced the acquisition of the operations in Central and Eastern Europe of pharmaceuticals company Alvogen, for an undisclosed amount.



Dismissed PM Dancila praises Army for decisive contribution to defence of national being The Romanian Army has decisively contributed to the defence of the national being at the worst times in our history and continues to be in the frontline nowadays, dismissed PM Viorica Dancila said on Friday at events organised in Carei. "Today, more than ever, we understand that the (...)



Next Expands Outside Bucharest; Opens Store In Iulius Town In EUR350,000 British clothing retailer Next, present on the Romanian market with four units, in capital city Bucharest, announced the opening of a store with products for children, within Iulius Town, a project developed in western city of Timisoara by Iulian Dascalu and Atterbury (...)

